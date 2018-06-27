Migrant smuggling car crashes in Greece; 2 dead, 8 injured

THESSALONIKI: Greek authorities say a vehicle carrying 10 migrants has crashed in rainfall on a highway in northern Greece, killing two and injuring the other eight.

Police said the 10, including two children, were believed to have crossed the Greek-Turkish border recently, and were being driven to the northern city of Thessaloniki. The car’s driver escaped and was being sought.

The two dead were both men, authorities said. The remaining eight were transferred to a local hospital, where their condition was not listed as serious. Firefighters said the injured said they were Syrian.

Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Greece, hoping to eventually make it into more prosperous European Union countries. Many cross from the Greek-Turkish land border, as well as to eastern Aegean islands from the nearby Turkish coast.—AFP