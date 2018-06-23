Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 to edge towards World Cup last 16

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Mexico moved to the brink of the World Cup knockout rounds with a 2-1 win over South Korea in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday.

An early penalty from Carlos Vela put Mexico ahead, and Javier Hernandez’s second-half goal secured the Central Americans’ second straight victory after stunning reigning champions Germany in their opening game, despite a late consolation from Son Heung-min.

If Germany fail to beat Sweden later on Saturday, Mexico would go through and South Korea will be eliminated.—AFP