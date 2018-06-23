Merger of Fata in KPK to be made smooth, successful at all cost: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Interim Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar Saturday said merger process of the FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) must be made smooth and successful at all costs.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister for facilitating FATA’s and PATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release.

Ali zafar said all immediate steps including administrative, financial and judicial must be undertaken for long term guidelines as the merger implementation process must be made successful.

Minister for Law and Justice emphasised the need for achieving targets that he was briefed about particularly the administrative, legal, financial and legislative issues coming in the way of smooth transition regarding merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Syed Ali Zafar also constituted two sub committees comprising officials from Ministry of law, interior and Finance to sort out financial matters as well as drafting rules and laws to facilitate the merger process.

The Sub committees are tasked to present recommendations in regards to the viable solutions of various administrative and legal issues in detail in the upcoming meeting.

The Additional Chief Secretary KPK also apprised the Minister for Law regarding the status of rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) to their respective areas.

The meeting was held to review the decisions that were taken in the last meeting. The Meeting was attended by Secretary SAFRON, Secretary Planning, Representative ,GHQ MO Directorate, ACS FATA, AS PM office, Secretary Finance KPK, Secretary Home KPK and other officials from Ministry of Law& Justice, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, SAFRON Ministry, Ministry of Finance and FBR.— APP