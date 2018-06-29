Mendy to miss France’s game against Argentina

Left-back Benjamin Mendy has been ruled out of France’s round-of-16 World Cup match against Argentina because of a muscle injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps says Mendy, who returned from injury to make an appearance as a substitute in France’s last group game against Denmark, “has a little muscular problem and won’t be available tomorrow.” He did not disclose any detail of the injury.

The attack-minded Mendy was included in Deschamps’ squad for the World Cup despite his lack of playing time with Manchester City. Mendy only returned to competition from a serious knee injury in April.

Mendy’s absence means Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez will start at left-back against Argentina—AP