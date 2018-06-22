Mehwish Hayat to work in Benazir Bhutto’s biopic

Web Desk: One of the most renowned actresses of Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat who gave breath to Pakistan film industry, recently revealed on Social media that the biopic of Benazir Bhutto in the works.

She wrote, ‘We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continued to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable.’

“Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her doubted achievements,” she continued.

Moreover Hayat added, ‘I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the greatest strides she made for women’s empowerment and equality in our country, everything we are still fighting for even today. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible, she gave us hope and inspired us to reach the stars.’

Currently, she is doing research for Bhutto’s biopic. Actress said, ‘I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically.”

She praised Benazir Bhutto and said, ‘Benazir is a true hero of mine, a real powerful woman and a inspiration for many millions around the world. Would be a privileged and honor to play her on screen and bring her wonderful journey, her inspirational story to the world.”