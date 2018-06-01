Mascara embedded on woman’s eyelid, nearly blinds her

Web Desk: A 50-years-old woman, Theresa Lynch from Sydney, revealed that she was left almost blind after failing to remove her mascara for 25 years. As a result of which, a solid black limps embedded beneath her eyelids.

She was suffering from eye irritation, discharge and uncomfortable sensation beneath her eyelids. When she visited doctors, they discovered hard calcified bumps, knows as concretion, under her eyelid.

Due to lumps she almost lost her vision. Doctors took 90-minutes to remove it.

An image of her eyelid has recently been released to show the dangers of leaving mascara on overnight.

According to Theresa Lynch, ‘I was so uncomfortable, my eyelids were swollen and heavy because I left it for so long.’

Source: Dailtmail.co.uk