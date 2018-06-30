Maryam Nawaz says July 25 polls are a referendum

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that the July 25 elections would be a referendum and only those who have Nawaz Sharif’s support would win the elections.

“The elections cannot be rigged,” said Maryam, adding “this is the reason why pre-poll rigging is being done.”

Maryam, who is in London to look after her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz, said suppression will not work and the voters will rise up above it.

Talking about her mother, Maryam said Kulsoom was recovering after the treatment of her infections. “We will definitely return to Pakistan,” she added.— NNI