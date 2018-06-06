Man stabs his mother for chicken curry

Web Desk: It is stated that a hungry man is an angry man but can someone’s aggressive nature make him stab his own mother? Should we can expect anything from human’s evilness. Well, no excuse can justifies this brutality.

In India, 45-year-old man, Bejjam Kishore stabbed his own mother to death after coming to know that she has failed to prepare him the lunch he wanted.

Reportedly, Kishore had brought some chicken at home and asked his 80-year-old mother to cook chicken curry. Then he went out.

When he came back and found that the lunch he had asked for was not ready, he went into a frenzy, stabbing his own mother. The man is believed to be an alcoholic.

The elderly woman died at the scene. The case has been filed against him and officers are now searching for him.

Kishore’s wife had already left him due to his alcoholism.

Source: Ladbible