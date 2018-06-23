Man pretends to be Morocco PM to enjoy royal treatment at a restaurant

Web Desk: Have you ever impersonated a famous personality after being denied a table? I guess, not even once. But this man did something beyond expectation.

A father-son-duo wanted to enjoy a nice meal in a fully booked restaurant but were denied a table. They then called the restaurant after few minutes and told them that his father was the prime minister of Morocco.

My dad wanted to make a reservation at a restaurant and they told him that they were completely booked, minutes later he called back claiming to be the prime minister of Morocco….. we got the best table in the place and the chef answer him to sign a plate and take a pic w him😭 pic.twitter.com/Yx2hdlK5Zf — Ihab. (@Ihab8knicks) June 19, 2018

A twitter user @Ihab8nicks posted his father’s crazy experience. He wrote, ‘My dad wanted to make a reservation at a restaurant and they told him that they were completely booked, minutes later he called back claiming to be the prime minister of morocco….. we got the best table in the place and the chef answer him to sign a plate and take a pic w him.’ Here is how twitter users responded.

The funniest part is that the father doesn’t even resemble to the PM.



Warning: Don’t try this because in most countries you could be jailed for false representation.