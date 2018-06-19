Malala’s party lifestyle at Oxford University

Web Desk: It is for the first time, that the new life style of Malala Yousufzai as a student at Oxford University has been revealed. Definitely, we all concern about how she is spending her life as a student.

Pakistan’s women’s rights campaigner, Malala went up to Lady Margaret Halll (LMH), in October and has thrown herself into undergraduated life, reported Dailymail.

She played polo, enjoyed late-night takeways, has been elected to be in charge of college parties and also learnt how to dance to Beyonce.

She also appeared in student YouTube videos. Two armed plain-clothed Metropolitan Police officers guard her 24 hours a day.

Check out some of her pictures.

Malala was elected to the role two weeks ago along with fellow student Tiger Akawin. Their manifesto leaflet jokingly listed Tiger’s achievements and added: ‘Malala’s also done some good stuff’.

Malala attends a dinner in college halls organised by the Oxford University Islamic Society