Malala’s party lifestyle at Oxford University

-Dailymail

Web Desk: It is for the first time, that the new life style of Malala Yousufzai as a student at Oxford University has been revealed. Definitely, we all concern about how she is spending her life as a student.

Pakistan’s women’s rights campaigner, Malala went up to Lady Margaret Halll (LMH), in October and has thrown herself into undergraduated life, reported Dailymail.

She played polo, enjoyed late-night takeways, has been elected to be in charge of college parties and also learnt how to dance to Beyonce.

She also appeared in student YouTube videos. Two armed plain-clothed Metropolitan Police officers guard her 24 hours a day.

Check out some of her pictures.

Malala, left, with fellow students VaraidzoÂ Kativhu, centre, a vlogger, and Kia Williams, right

Malala, bottom left, with a collection of Oxford undergraduate friends after matriculating

Malala was elected to the role two weeks ago along with fellow student Tiger Akawin. Their manifesto leaflet jokingly listed Tiger’s achievements and added: ‘Malala’s also done some good stuff’.

Malala's campaign leaflet for the role of social secretary which puts her in charge of parties

Malala attends a dinner in college halls organised by the Oxford University Islamic Society

