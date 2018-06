ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday increased the LPG prices by Rs7 per kilogram after which per kilogram price of LPG has reached Rs122.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), with increase of Rs78, the price of domestic gas cylinder has reached to Rs1445.

The price of commercial gas cylinder has been increased by Rs320.

The consumers rejecting the increase in gas prices have demanded of the government to review the increase in LPG prices.—INP