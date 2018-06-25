LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Abbasi

LAHORE: Lahore High Court issued notices to former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday.

A three members bench led by Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing the case.

The petitioner in his statement said that ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave an interview to an English newspaper and damaged the state istitution by giving the statement about Mumbai attacks. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has violated his oath as he conveyed every thing to Nawaz Sharif that was discussed in the meeting of National Security council.

The petitioner prayed to the court to take action according to article 62 of the constitution against both former premiers.