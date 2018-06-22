LHC directs Ahsan Iqbal to submit detailed reply in contempt case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday instructed former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal to submit detailed reply in contempt of court case.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

Iqbal appeared before the court. His lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case until elections but faced rejection by the judge.

During the proceeding, Iqbal’s speech against judiciary was replayed on the projector.

While addressing the PML-N leader, the judge remarked, “You went to tell the children about the country’s policy but started talking about judges. Was the ceremony the accurate platform to speak about judiciary?”

“I respect the judiciary and contesting election to serve the country,” replied Iqbal.

The court reminded the former interior minister not to repeat every time that he has done any favor while returning to Pakistan.

“Have you seen how Shehbaz Sharif was crossing road in a foreign country? Now he is receiving the same protocol after returning to Pakistan,” said the judge.

Expressing resentment, the judge maintained that Iqbal has done injustice to the nation.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till June 29.—NNI