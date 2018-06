Le Castellet, France: Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday’s French Grand Prix, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas joining the world champion on the front row

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point in the drivers standings, will set off from the second row after coming in third quickest in qualifying at Le Castellet circuit on Saturday.

The Red Bull of Max Verstappen completes the second row.—AFP/APP