Laser pointer caused untreatable hole in boy’s eyes

Web Desk: A nine-year-old boy has become partially blind after playing with a green laser pointer that burned a hole in his eye.

After his injury, the boy rushed to doctors in Volos, Greece. A scan revealed a large hole in macula (left part of retina), which is crucial for mapping out faces and words.

The surgery inevitably causes cataracts that made the macular hole untreatable and caused permanently clouds vision.

A New England Medical Journal report saw doctors who dealt with the case warning parent that they should be wary of life-changing dangers of a strong beam from a laser.

According to doctor Sofia Androudi, green lasers or blue lasers can be more damaging than red or orange ones, because of the frequency at which they omit light, around 500 nonameters, which is extremely powerful.