Langer hopes Ponting can get Maxwell back to his best

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer admitted the form of Glenn Maxwell was a worry ahead of a one-day series against England but said he hoped Ricky Ponting’s arrival into his backroom staff would be a boost to the talented ball-striker.

Former Australia captain Ponting will combine his work as a commentator on the upcoming five-match one-day international campaign with stints working alongside Langer.

Maxwell was twice dismissed in single figures by spinners during Australia’s warm-up matches against Sussex and Middlesex.

Ponting was also Maxwell’s coach at the Delhi Daredevils during this year’s Indian Premier League Twenty20.

But despite having one of Australia greatest batsmen in his corner, the 29-year-old Maxwell managed just 169 runs in 12 IPL innings at an average of 14.

The Daredevils fared little better, finishing bottom of the points table following five wins in 14 games.

But there is no denying the ability of Maxwell, who has an ODI strike-rate of 123.

Asked, following Australia’s 101-run win over Middlesex at Lord’s on Saturday, if Maxwell was a worry, Langer answered: “He is. But that said I have been super impressed with Glenn Maxwell, his preparation has been literally outstanding.”

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t get a very big score very soon. There’s been a lot of talk about Glenn Maxwell but I have been incredibly impressed with the way he goes about his business and even the way he has been batting in the nets.”

Langer, appointed after fellow former Test batsman Darren Lehmann resigned as coach following the Australian ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, was sure Maxwell would eventually benefit from spending so much time with Ponting.—AFP