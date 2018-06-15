Home / Editors Pick / Kulsoom Nawaz shifted to ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest

Kulsoom Nawaz shifted to ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest

kulsoom.png

—File Photo

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after her condition worsen, Aaj News reported. 

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, both confirmed the report on twitter.

Maryam tweeted, “Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since.”

Shahbaz in his tweet requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery of his sister in-law.

loading...
loading...