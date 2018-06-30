Home / Trending / Kim Jong-Un now banned these fashion trends in North Korea for this bizarre reason

Web Desk: It is really rare that your leader defines what to wear and how to dye hair. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un is one of the world’s powerful leader and he is discussed world-wide due to his bizarre set of rules.

This time, he has banned women in North Korea from wearing short skirts, fishnet stockings and floral-patterned tights, reports the Daily Mail.

He has also banned them from dyeing their hair lighter, a western trend.

He struggles to make his nation as isolated as possible, so he has also banned clothes with English words on them.

If any women caught wearing short skirt (above the knee) will be issued with $4 fine for anti-social behavior.

North Koreans are not allowed to watch South Korean movies or TV shows listen to their music and dancing. Other anti-socialist acts are saying bad about his regime and owning a foreign phone.

The residents of North Korea are allowed to vote in elections but Kim is the only name on the ballot papers. There are only three TV channels, your social standing dictates where you can live and if you break the law, three generations of your family will be punished for it.

