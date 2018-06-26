Khwaja Asif, Firdous Ashiq Awan cleared to contest election from Sialkot

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Tuesday cleared former defence minister Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan to contest election from Sialkot, Aaj News reported.

The petition filed against former minister had alleged him of not fully disclosing his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However the tribunal dismissed the petition, terming it non-maintainable and cleared Asif to contest election from NA-73 Sailkot-II constituency.

Its pertinent to know that Asif will be contesting election against PTI’s Usman Dar.

Similarly, PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan was also given the clean chit to contest election from NA-72 Sialkot-I constituency.

The petitioner, Zaid Lateef, in his application stated that Awan failed to filled the column relating to the details of her marriage and offspring.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi while rejecting the petition, said that the returning officer had accepted Awan’s nomination papers as per the law.