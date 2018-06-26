Khaqan, Mehtab allowed to contest polls

Election tribunals are continuing to dispose of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers of candidates for National and Provincial Assemblies.

Election Tribunal Islamabad has accepted appeals of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan against rejection of their nomination papers by the Returning Officer of NA-53 Islamabad.

The tribunal has allowed both the candidates to contest elections from this constituency. Both have filed nomination papers as candidates of PML (N).

Later, talking to newsmen, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded the Caretaker Government, Election Commission of Pakistan to release PML (N’s) candidate from NA-59 and PP-10 Qamar-ul-Islam who was arrested by NAB yesterday.

He said NAB had cleared the candidate and the clearance certificate was submitted along with his nomination papers.