Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui named convener of MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday upholds ECP’s earlier verdict of removing Dr Farooq Sattar from convener-ship of MQM-P and declaring MQM-P Bahadurabad leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui the party convener, Aaj News reported.

Sattar had petitioned the IHC against the ECP decision to remove him as party convener in March this year.

The court initially restored Sattar by suspending the ECP order until until it decided on Sattar’s petition.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq today dismissed Sattar’s petition, enabling Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to head the party.