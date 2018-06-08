Karoly Takacs’ inspirational story will charge you up

Web Desk: Everyone experiences a time when things turn against him. But only hope is something that is needed to focus on and make tough time bearable. Therefore, when your all hope goes out the window and disappointment comes over you, inspirational stories help you to get up again, fight back with all your fears and try again.

Karoly Takacs is one of them whose life inspires the disappointed people who underestimate their ability. Karoly was a member of the Hungarian pistol shooting team in 1938 and was a outclass-class pistol shooter. His aim was to participate in Olympics and become the world-class pistol shooter.

But during training, his right hand, that he used to fire a pistol, was badly shattered when a faulty grenade exploded. He spent a month in hospital, meanwhile, Hungarian people were in grief because they were sure that Karoly definitely win the Olympics.

After discharging from hospital, Karoly despite of focusing on what he didn’t have, he focused on what he had, his left hand. He was the only one who believed in his strength. He spent many more months practicing in private and then emerged back into the competitive spotlight.

The Olympic Games scheduled for 1940 was cancelled, then he shifted his focus to next Olympic that was scheduled for 1944. Unfortunately, once again the Olympics were cancelled due to WWII.

Finally, he participated at the 1948 Summer Olympics, in which young people around the world took part that too with their best hand (right hand) while Karoly was competing with his only hand. But guess what, he beat the world’s champions and won a gold medal. Then again in 1952, he won a second gold medal.

His story teaches, never give up, chase your dreams no matter what life gives you.