Jonny Depp reveals his life troubles after bankruptcy in recent interview

Web Desk: During his interview with Rolling Stone, Hollywood renowned actor, Jonny Depp revealed how low he is feeling after his divorce and bankruptcy.

He revealed that the full extent of the extravagant spending which has landed him in such great debt. Hollywood actor quoted, ‘It’s insulting to say that I spend $30,000 on wine. Because it was far more.’

He expressed how he tackles his life troubles and said, “I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn’t see the page anymore.”

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten. The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you are going to leave with your eyes closed,” he added.

He also claimed that on one occasion, in order to alleviate the pain of having to sell his daughter’s childhood home to pay off debt (which apparently then didn’t happen), he then proceeded to drop $108,000 on suits while on a trip to Singapore.

Last year he was embroiled in a legal battle with his financial advisers, during which he blamed his former business managers for his money troubles after claiming they owed him $25 million fro gross mismanagement of his funds.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has opened up about the tough period of his life early last year when he finalised his divorce on the same day he filed a US$25 million (NZ$36.4m) lawsuit against his business managers The Mandel Company.