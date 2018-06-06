Jemima to sue Reham Khan for defamation over libelous book

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, had also announced her intention to sue Reham Khan’s over the latter’s upcoming book.

In a statement on micro-blogging site Twitter, she said that she has known that that book is unlikely to be published in the United Kingdom due to its libelous content as they have strong defamation laws.

However, in case it is published there, she would be suing Reham Khan for defamation and breach of privacy of her son, and that rehashed Zionist conspiracy theories.

“On Reham Khan’s book I’ve been assured that it’s too libellous to be published in the UK but if it is published here, I will be suing for defamation & breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16 yr old son & in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories. Sigh,” she stated.

Reham Khan’s upcoming book has faced several controversies even before publication. The timing of the release months before the general elections have questions. She has also been served several defamation notices.

This includes renowned cricketer Wasim Akram, PTI leader Anila Khawaja, London-based businessman Zulfiqar Bukhari, and even her first husband Ijaz Rehman. On the other hand, Reham has sued PTI staunch loyalist actor Hamza Ali Abbasi for allegedly receiving money from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).—NNI