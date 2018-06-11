Javed Hashmi announces to contest elections

ISLAMABAD: Taking U-turn, senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi on Monday announced to contest upcoming general elections.

According to reports, Hashmi has obtained nomination papers for NA-158 and NA-155. He said that he would have not submitted the documents if party did not insist him.

Earlier, Hashmi had announced to not contest the elections and vowed to efficaciously carrying out whatever responsibilities that party would assign him.

Hashmi went on to say that he would fully participate in PML-N’s electoral campaign. He said, “I have informed party’s leaders Sheikh Tariq and Rafique Rajwana about my decision of not contesting elections”.—NNI