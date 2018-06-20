Find out what google says about Salman Khan’s acting

Web Desk: Bollywood Bhaijan, Salman Khan’s new film ‘Race 3’ has recently been released on Eid. But sadly, it was failed to impress the critics and to gain positive reviews, still movie successfully hit century on opening weekend.

Google took the negative reviews on his latest movie ‘Race 3’ far seriously and termed him ‘the worst Bollywood actor’. According to Times of India, if you search ‘the worst Bollywood actor’ on giant search engine, it will show profile of Salman Khan.

Here is how people reacted on the Google search

Apparently Salman Khan’s name pops up when you search for worst Bollywood actors on google. 😂 No one says it but google knows it. pic.twitter.com/0kG5YDg3tE — Stuti Mishra (@StuteeMishra) June 17, 2018

This was even before Race 3. Google accepted it late. #SalmanKhan https://t.co/ru1MyrJ9CB — Rohan E (@Ekbote_R) June 19, 2018

Despite of giving 12 blockbusters. Google declares salman khan as a worst bollywood actor. — rahilnawazahmed(SRKIAN).. (@rahilnawazahmed) June 18, 2018

Is it a bug? @rustybrick Google is showing very popular bollywood actor ‘Salman Khan’ for thr query like worst bollywood actor. pic.twitter.com/eMVDSh0kRC — Manu (@manusaxena25) June 18, 2018

My faith in google’s search quality restored after i searched “worst bollywood actor” and it shows “salman khan”.#SalmanKhan #actor #google #bollywood — twdownload (@twdownload) June 18, 2018