Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Find out what google says about Salman Khan’s acting

Find out what google says about Salman Khan’s acting

Salman-Khan-cut-ties-with-Akshay-and-Karan-read-full-story-here.png

-HuffPost

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: Bollywood Bhaijan, Salman Khan’s new film ‘Race 3’ has recently been released on Eid. But sadly, it was failed to impress the critics and to gain positive reviews, still movie successfully hit century on opening weekend.

Also Read: Amid criticisms, Salman’s Race 3 hits century on opening weekend

Google took the negative reviews on his latest movie ‘Race 3’ far seriously and termed him ‘the worst Bollywood actor’. According to Times of India, if you search ‘the worst Bollywood actor’ on giant search engine, it will show profile of Salman Khan.

Here is how people reacted on the Google search

PHOTO: INDIA TODAY

-India Today

loading...
loading...