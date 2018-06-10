Iran ready to broaden strategic cooperation with India: Rouhani

QINGDAO: President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes expansion and deepening of strategic relations and cooperation with India.

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of Shanghai Economic Cooperation summit.

Expressing satisfaction over the current level of relations and cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi, he also welcomed expansion of Chabahar development plan which connects India to Afghanistan, Central Asia and East Europe.

Indian premiere, for his part, highlighted the significant role of banking cooperation on economic development, and said that the implementation of the new projects will further help broaden relations between the two countries.

New Delhi is determined to broaden allout relations and cooperation with Tehran, he said.

He also underlined the prominent role of Chabahar port in broadening regional cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian president is in Qingdao to attend the SCO summit which was opened on Sunday morning with participation of leaders of eight member-states and four observers, including Iran.—NNI