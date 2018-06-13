Interim PM changes IGPs, chief secretaries of all four provinces

ISLAMABAD: As the 2018 general elections are just around the corner, caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday changed the Inspector General (IGs) and Chief Secretaries of all four provinces.

The was decided in a meeting of the cabinet chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The posting and transfer of Chief Secretaries (CS) and Inspectors General (IG) of all the four provinces were made to ensure impartial and transparent elections.

Akbar Hussain Durrani has been appointed as Punjab Chief Secretary, Azam Salman Khan Sindh, Akhtar Nazir Balochistan, and Naveed Kamran as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary.

On the other hand, Kaleem Imam was appointed Punjab Inspectors General of Police (IGP), Amjad Javed Saleemi Sindh Inspectors General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Tahir KP Inspectors General of Police (IGP), and Mohsin Hassan Butt Balochistan Inspectors General of Police (IGP).

These appointments were made after consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provincial governments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will hold a general election on July 25 as the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for forthcoming general elections is continuing.

Data of more than 19,500 candidates has been shared with the NAB, NADRA, FBR and the State Bank of Pakistan through an online system.

Verification of about 10,000 nomination papers have so far been done with the help of online data scrutiny system.

These nomination papers have now been forwarded to the returning officers.

As per the election schedule, the scrutiny process will conclude on Tuesday next. Appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by 22nd of this month.—INP