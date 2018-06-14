Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In Indian-held Jammu Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district on Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district. The operation is going on for the past six days.

Earlier on Sunday, in Indian-held Jammu Kashmir (IJK), Indian troops martyred six more youths during a fresh act of state terrorism in Kupwara district. The youth were killed in a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district..

The killing of youth came at a time when the Indian government had announced a so-called ceasefire in the occupied territory.

In a statement issued, Tehreek-e- Hurriyat IJK chairman and senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that occupation authorities were victimizing people for their involvement in pro-freedom activities.—INP