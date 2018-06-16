Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IOK

In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth and injured dozens of Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

One youth identified as Sheraz Ahmad Naikoo of 18 years age was killed after the troops opened indiscriminate fire on worshipers following Eid prayers at Ashajipora in Islamabad.

Another 15-year old boy Waqas Ahmad Rather was killed in indiscriminate firing of the troops at Nowpora in Pulwama district.

Immediately after Eid prayers, today, people in large numbers took to the streets and shouted high-pitched slogans, Jeevei-Jeevei Pakistan, and We Want Freedom in Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Trail, Sopore, Palhalan, Kupwara, Kishtwar and other parts of the occupied territory.

Dozens of protesters were critically injured after Indian police personnel used brute force, pellets and teargas shells to quell demonstrations.

Indian authorities had placed All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani under house arrest in Srinagar and did not even allow him to join Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik condemning the killing of two youth urged people to offer funeral in absentia for the martyred youth and register their protest against the brutal killings.

They urged the international community and other world human rights organizations to build pressure on India to stop war crimes and rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.