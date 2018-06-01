Indian troops martyr 31 Kashmiris in May

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 31 Kashmiris including a woman and 6 young boys during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killings rendered 3 women widowed and 5 children orphaned. During the period, 314 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters. 288 persons including Hurriyet leaders, activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged 67 residential houses and disgraced 6 women during the month.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed in the occupied territory, tomorrow, against the surge in civilian killings, desecration of religious places and graves of martyrs, chopping of fruit orchards at Sugam in Shopian by Indian troops and plight of Kashmiri prisoners in various jails. Call for the shutdown has been given the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Under the auspices of Joint Resistance Leadership, peaceful demonstrations were held outside the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Hyderpora and other areas of Srinagar, today, to press the demand for the release of Kashmiri detainees and an end to Indian troops’ atrocities in the occupied territory.

The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and Noor Muhammad Kalwal raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. A speedy vehicle of Indian forces deliberately hit and critically injured a youth who was part of a demonstration in Nowhatta.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Masjid Bilal in Bund area of Srinagar condemned the desecration of graveyards, attacks on families of freedom-fighters, damaging of their residential houses and fruit gardens and an attempt to burn down their families by the Indian forces’ personnel. He said that such brutal tactics could not subdue the resolve of Kashmiri people to carry forward their liberation struggle.

Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi addressing public gatherings at different places and Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim League, High Court Bar Association and Tehreek-e-Kashmir in their statements also denounced the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory particularly in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, three Indian troops and a civilian were injured after some unknown persons lobbed a grenade at a vehicle of Indian Central Reserve Police Force at Khanabal in Islamabad district, today.—NNI