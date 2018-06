LAHORE: After holding in-depth discussion with party’s leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has decided to contest general elections 2018 from as many as five constituencies.

Sources privy to development said that Imran Khan would contest elections NA-26 Bannu, NA-61 Rawalpindi, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi.

It is worth mentioning that Khan will contest election against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-131.—NNI