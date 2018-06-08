Imran asks PM to apprise public of “correct picture” of load-shedding in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that he has written to the interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to apprise the public of the “correct picture” of load-shedding in the country.

In a series of tweets, Imran said the public has the right to know whether the promises and claims by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government of having ended load-shedding “were nothing but a pack of lies”.

The PTI chief also said the PM should say who is responsible for the rampant load-shedding.

An increase in the already-severe countrywide power outage Thursday night left citizens upset in numerous cities, Geo News reported, just days after former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that his government had added 10,000 megawatts (MWs) of electricity to the national grid.

Abbasi, who was addressing a news conference about energy projects, had then gone on to assert that there had been no load-shedding in 90 percent of the areas across the country from 6 PM to 4 AM.

However, consistent power outages were reported in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Quetta, prompting the question as to where did the 10,000 MW of electricity disappear?

As night fell, multiple neighbourhoods in Karachi, including Kharadar, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block 19, faced power cuts, while a similar pattern of intermittent power outages was experienced in Quetta.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi faced an unbearable eight-hour-long duration of load-shedding.

Power outages continued in the aforementioned areas through Fajr prayers, inconveniencing the citizens.—NNI