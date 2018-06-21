IHC summons RO over rejection of Imran’s nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday summoned the returning officer concerned in a case challenging rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan for NA-53 and adjourned the case till tomorrow.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed by Khan. During the hearing PTI chief’s counsel Dr. Babar Awan contended that his client was heading Pakistan’s largest political party and struggling for the basic rights of people.

He argued that Khan neither concealed the facts nor misreported anything in his nomination papers. The returning officer has rejected his client’s nomination papers on weak grounds, he added.

Awan requested the court to turn down the decision and issue directives to accept Imran Khan’s nomination papers.

After hearing the arguments, the court served notice to the RO concerned and directed him to appear before the court along with the record tomorrow.

Earlier, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Imran Khan for NA-53. The PTI chief had challenged the decision before IHC. — APP