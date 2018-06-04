I would have completed more projects: claims Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that there were 39 mega projects in Punjab and Federal, if I were in power, many of the projects have been completed, Aaj News reported.

Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court spoke about how things were functioning well in his era and how he is only responsible for his reign as PM.

During an informal engagement with media persons, a journalist asked about the unscheduled load shedding, responding to which Sharif said, ‘Before we left, everything was functioning well.’

“Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi introduced many projects, Punjab and Federal have 39 mega projects, count hospital, college and universities separately,’ he continued.

Former PM questioned, ‘Any other government stepped to do such work? Did they construct motorway? Name of any other government has been written on motorway? Multan Karachi Motorway has to be completed in 2018, but was not completed’

He said, ‘If I were in the position, I would have completed the projects, Kachchi Canal is a historical project like Neelum, Jhelum and Terbela projects.’

PML-N’s leader said, ‘Lowari Tunnel that has been closed in winter, its travelling hours has been reduced from 24 hours to 12 hours, if I were not stuck in the NAB court then I will show new side of Lowari Tunnel.’

While asking about the decision of nominated papers, Nawaz Sharif responded, ‘How can a single member bench could delay the decision of parliament?