‘I didn’t revolt against PMLN but have differences with Nawaz’

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said that he did not revolt against Pakistan Muslim League(N), however he had differences with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over issues which he will spell out in future.

Addressing a press conference, Nisar said “I am not annoyed or irritated but have differences. I am human. I make mistakes every day but my intentions are right. I am not a self righteous person. I think every day where I went wrong.”

Nisar said he will contest the elections independently on four seats and expressed hope that he will be successful in the polls.

He said a huge conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif was aware of the dangers. However, he declined to share information, saying it cannot be shared with the public due to its sensitivity.

He advised that people should be concerned about the dangers faced by Pakistan but unfortunately “politically we are a divided house”.

He said he could not even think of causing harm to Nawaz Sharif and had a relationship of respect with the party leaders and workers.

Nisar said he advised Nawaz Sharif for 34 years as “devil’s advocate” but this time his advice affected the relationship.

“I will hold a press conference over my differences with Nawaz Sharif when the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will stabilize.” — APP