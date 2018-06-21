Holding of transparent elections govt’s top priority: Askari

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari has said that holding of free, fair and transparent elections is the top priority of caretaker government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Caretaker Government is taking all necessary measures for improvement in law and order situation across province.

He said that peace is necessary for promotion of business activities and employment opportunities. He said government has prepared a strategy for peaceful environment for upcoming general elections and people will cast their votes in peaceful manner.