Hilarious memes on Eidi this year, are so relatable

Web Desk: Beside from family gathering and delicious food, the happiest thing of Eid is of course Eidi, that make the Festival more awaiting. Be it for little ones in the house or for grown-ups, getting Eid gifts or money from elders is always special.

People on social media shared GIF and memes that resonate the feeling of getting a satisfying Eidi on this festival occasion or for some the sadness of not getting it.

Face a look at the memes on Eidi.

When the amount of Eidi you have received is beyond your expectations 😆 Hope you all having an amazing Eid… God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/9eOTqu4SCe — Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) June 15, 2018

The look ur brother gives when phupho gives Double Eidi to him cz he is elder pic.twitter.com/gdHoAKN80e — Dr Gujjar (@chupkr_oye) June 16, 2018

When someone was giving me EIDI and my mom said “array yeh aap kya kar rahi hain. Mutt dien” ME: pic.twitter.com/gaQzJn8ZI5 — shapatan😜 (@HoorainMalik_) June 16, 2018

When someone gives you only 50 rupees as Eidi. pic.twitter.com/mikNoCLuzD — Fatima Shahab (@FamaShah2) June 16, 2018

My reaction when MOM says:

Jitni bhi Eidi jama karli hai sab mujhy day do pic.twitter.com/VCmwDvwoPa — Fatima Ali (@Fatistic14) June 16, 2018

When Someone Says I Got 15K Eidi pic.twitter.com/lAalWYB8yK — 🇩🇪 🇧🇪 (@IAmABdulBasitAB) June 16, 2018

When someone ask about Eidi:

Bhai kis kis ny Eidi D… Me: pic.twitter.com/NMkopVBRrf — S.M.HUZAIFA✨ (@smhuzaifah) June 15, 2018

When someone is approaching his or her purse to give u Eidi and inner u is praying

” Ya Allah kam az kam 1000 ka note to de ye”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/84u0nLpKxh — Dáñgår Dãçtør( Egypt+Salah😘💖💪) (@Molvi_diesel) June 15, 2018

me after getting $5 in eidi pic.twitter.com/pBEvkSXrxP — Ayesha (@__ayeshakhan) June 15, 2018

When you realise that, ab apki age eidi lanay ke nhi danay ke hay😢 pic.twitter.com/0fLdliyoSe — Khizer Jadoon 🇵🇰 (@kkj_here) June 14, 2018