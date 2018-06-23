Here is why Meghan Markle wears shoes that are too big

Web Desk: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Royal Ascot 2018 on Wednesday. Meghan wore black high heels in the event, which is what grabbed the attention.

She can be seen wearing simple leather heels. People noticed the shoes to be a bit too big for her feet, apparently. But here is what Fashion expert Harriet Davey gave reason about her pumps.

Fashion expert said, ‘Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they’re at an event or on the red carpet and it’s for one reason we can all relate to – to avoid blister.’

“There is nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we’ve all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up.”

Harriet added, ‘The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions – like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been romored to suffer with.’