Hearing regarding appeals against use of luxury vehicles fixed on 28th June

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Karachi Registry held the hearing of several cases in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saquib Nisar heard the cases.

During hearing of case for security of Sindh High Court, the Court ordered to make the security of judges and lawyers more effective.

The Supreme Court Karachi registry also held hearing of the case about luxury vehicles.

The Advocate General Sindh presented a notification for use of luxury vehicles, according to which these vehicles could be used for field work and special purposes.

However, the court expressed displeasure over such use of vehicles and nullified the notification.

The court also gathered all the appeals regarding use of luxury vehicles in Islamabad and said the next hearing will be held in Islamabad.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till 28th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered to shift the oil tanker terminal from Shireen Jinnah Colony Karachi to Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal within 15 days that has been established for the purpose.