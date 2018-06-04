Home / Ramazan News / Health Benefits of Eating Dates during Ramazan

Health Benefits of Eating Dates during Ramazan

Web-Desk: Dates considered a blessed fruit are especially consumed during Ramazan. It is not only a custom to have dates but also a delightful and delicious fruit to eat.

It is recommended to start Iftar by eating 2-3 dates, as it provides the body with sugar, helping restore low blood sugar after fasting all day.

What are the health Benefits of Dates?

  • Dates provides vitality, they are rich in calories and sugar (80% of the date is made of sugar), as well as being easily digested and absorbed, they provide you with an immediate source of energy.
  • Dates contain 6 vitamins and 15 minerals and are especially rich in calcium, phosphorous, iron, magnesium and potassium
  • This facilitates digestion and moderates bowl function, helping prevent constipation
  • They have only traces of fat, are cholesterol free and can be consumed by all members of your family.
