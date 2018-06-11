Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad withdraw cases against each other

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad, who claimed to be his wife, have withdrawn the cases they filed against each other on reconciliation made by chief justice between them.

During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said Hamza and Ahad would not issue statements against each other.

He remarked that the terms on which they settled cannot be shared with the media.

Ahad and Hamza were summoned to the court on Monday over the case filed by the former accusing him of violence, issuing threats to life and usurpation of possessions, including jewellery, a mobile phone and her purse. The woman had alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikahnama (marriage contract), and other documents.

During a hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, the chief justice told Hamza that Islamic constitution allowed him to divorce Ahad.

However, Hamza denied of ever being married to Ahad.

But the latter told the court she married him in 2010.

To this, the chief justice said he could play the third party’s role if parties to the case wanted him to.

The chief justice stopped Hamza’s counsel Zahid Hassan Bukhari from presenting his arguments, observing he wanted to hear what Hamza and Ahad had to say.