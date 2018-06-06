Govt should facilitate people in getting basic necessities of life: CJP

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar says the government should facilitate the people in getting basic necessities of life.

Hearing different petitions in Supreme Court Registry in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said WAPDA should give relief to the people especially in the holy month of Ramazan.

Saqib Nisar directed PESCO Chief to present a detailed report of infrastructure development of the company by tomorrow (Thursday).

Chief Justice also issued directives for taking Supreme Court vehicle from caretaker chief minister as now he is not entitled for it.

Justice Saqib Nisar ordered removal of remaining unnecessary barriers in the city.

He also directed to remove blockades in front of US and Iranian Consulates.

The Chief Justice also directed private medical colleges to improve its conditions and avoid overcharging students in the name of different fees.