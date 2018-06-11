Govt increases prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has announced to hike the prices of petroleum products on Monday, AajNews reported.

According to the sources petrol price has been increased by Rs. 4.26 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs 6.55 per litre, light diesel by Rs 6.14 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs 4.46 per litre.

The new prices of petroileum products will be implemented from 12:00 a.m. tonight.

With the latest hike in the petroleum products prices, the new price of petrol will be 91.96 per litre, high speed diesel 105.31 per litre, light diesel 74.99 per litre and kerosene price will be 84.34 per litre.