ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday has announced four holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, from 15 June to 18 June, 2018, Aaj News reported.

The notification issued by Ministry of Interior said that June 15, 16, 17 and 18 (i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) would be the holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr