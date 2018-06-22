Pervez Musharaf resigns as APML chief

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Aaj News reported.

According to APML’s president Dr Amjad, Musharraf sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan as it was no longer possible for the former president to run the party amid getting disqualified by the courts.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral, after the Supreme Court withdrew its approval for Musharaf to file nomination papers for the upcoming general election after he failed to appear before the court.

Dr Amjad stated that Musharraf has nominated him as the new chairman of APML and the party has sent a request to the ECP notifying about the change in its chairmanship. Musharraf, however he will remain the supreme leader of APML.