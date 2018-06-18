Gaza teen dies of border protest wounds

GAZA CITY: A 13-year-old Palestinian shot recently by Israeli forces in protests on the Gaza border died of his wounds Monday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

Zakaria Bishbash was hit in the stomach by Israeli army fire several days ago, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, without giving further details.

At least 132 Palestinians have been killed since mass protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks.—AFP