GADANI: Another picnic turned into a tragedy on Friday when four members of a family drowned at Gadani beach, Balochistan.

The bodies of four women were recovered while 11 people were rescued. Search for two children still missing is underway.

Reports said the rescued persons have been shifted to a rural health centre nearby.

The family hailed from Karachi’s Lyari area and had gone to Gadani for a picnic. —NNI