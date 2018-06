KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s worker (MQM-L) was killed in an armed attack in Ancholi area of the metropolis on late Friday night.

According to police sources, a 38-year-old man, Furqan Abul Hasan, who was a former member of MQM-London, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Ancholi area. Police said Furqan was shot dead in a targeted killing with a 9mm pistol. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

-PPI