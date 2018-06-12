Home / Sports / Former heavyweight champion Haye announces retirement

LONDON: Former world heavyweight champion David Haye announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday following his defeat by Tony Bellew in May.

The 37-year-old Briton won 28 and lost four of his 32 fights since turning professional in 2002.

“Today I announce my retirement from professional boxing. They say you can’t play boxing. Yet, as I write this retirement statement, and reflect on my time in the sport, I can’t find a better way to describe the ride… ,” Haye said in a statement on his website.

“This is not the end of my story. It’s simply the start of something new.”—AFP

